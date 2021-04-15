April is ‘Child Abuse and Neglect Awareness Month’ in Clinton County

Clinton County commissioners proclaimed April 2021 as Child Abuse and Neglect Awareness Month. The written proclamation states the Child Protection Unit of Clinton County Job & Family Services (JFS) is the leading community agency in responding to, and preventing, child abuse and neglect. The Child Protection Unit “encourages a proactive approach to engaging families in order to find resolution to difficult issues and trauma for children,” according to the proclamation. “This is accomplished in partnership with community agencies, the courts, law enforcement, prosecutor’s office, foster parents and local Clinton County citizens,” it adds. Wearing blue from left are Clinton County Commissioner Brenda Woods, JFS Deputy Director Amanda Barrera, Commissioner Mike McCarty, JFS Director Nicole Rodman, and Commissioner Kerry Steed.

Clinton County commissioners proclaimed April 2021 as Child Abuse and Neglect Awareness Month. The written proclamation states the Child Protection Unit of Clinton County Job & Family Services (JFS) is the leading community agency in responding to, and preventing, child abuse and neglect. The Child Protection Unit “encourages a proactive approach to engaging families in order to find resolution to difficult issues and trauma for children,” according to the proclamation. “This is accomplished in partnership with community agencies, the courts, law enforcement, prosecutor’s office, foster parents and local Clinton County citizens,” it adds. Wearing blue from left are Clinton County Commissioner Brenda Woods, JFS Deputy Director Amanda Barrera, Commissioner Mike McCarty, JFS Director Nicole Rodman, and Commissioner Kerry Steed. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_child_abuse_awareness.jpg Clinton County commissioners proclaimed April 2021 as Child Abuse and Neglect Awareness Month. The written proclamation states the Child Protection Unit of Clinton County Job & Family Services (JFS) is the leading community agency in responding to, and preventing, child abuse and neglect. The Child Protection Unit “encourages a proactive approach to engaging families in order to find resolution to difficult issues and trauma for children,” according to the proclamation. “This is accomplished in partnership with community agencies, the courts, law enforcement, prosecutor’s office, foster parents and local Clinton County citizens,” it adds. Wearing blue from left are Clinton County Commissioner Brenda Woods, JFS Deputy Director Amanda Barrera, Commissioner Mike McCarty, JFS Director Nicole Rodman, and Commissioner Kerry Steed. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal