Residents encouraged to join in ‘Clinton County 2040’ planning

Clinton County Regional Planning Commission (RPC) Executive Director Taylor Stuckert, pictured, met with Clinton County commissioners Wednesday — the same day 2,500 rack cards were getting distributed around the county by RPC staff. The cards encourage the general public to share their ideas about the future of Clinton County for RPC’s “Clinton County 2040” project that will update the county’s comprehensive plan and guide. As part of the first round of public engagement, online activities begin next Monday, April 26. Visit ClintonCounty2040.com between April 26 and May 23 for those activities. There also will be virtual workshops next week, and in-person workshops held outdoors in May.

Clinton County Regional Planning Commission (RPC) Executive Director Taylor Stuckert, pictured, met with Clinton County commissioners Wednesday — the same day 2,500 rack cards were getting distributed around the county by RPC staff. The cards encourage the general public to share their ideas about the future of Clinton County for RPC’s “Clinton County 2040” project that will update the county’s comprehensive plan and guide. As part of the first round of public engagement, online activities begin next Monday, April 26. Visit ClintonCounty2040.com between April 26 and May 23 for those activities. There also will be virtual workshops next week, and in-person workshops held outdoors in May. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_cards.jpg Clinton County Regional Planning Commission (RPC) Executive Director Taylor Stuckert, pictured, met with Clinton County commissioners Wednesday — the same day 2,500 rack cards were getting distributed around the county by RPC staff. The cards encourage the general public to share their ideas about the future of Clinton County for RPC’s “Clinton County 2040” project that will update the county’s comprehensive plan and guide. As part of the first round of public engagement, online activities begin next Monday, April 26. Visit ClintonCounty2040.com between April 26 and May 23 for those activities. There also will be virtual workshops next week, and in-person workshops held outdoors in May. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal