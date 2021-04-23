On-site student vaccination clinics held at high schools in Clinton County

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — With those 16 and over now eligible to receive a COVID vaccine, on-site school clinics were held Thursday for students at Wilmington and Clinton-Massie High Schools.

There were 33 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered at WHS, and 25 at Clinton-Massie, both through the Clinton County Health Department.

On Thursday afternoon in the Clinton-Massie High School auditeria, student Connor Powers said getting vaccinated will make his extended family a lot more comfortable and he can be around them more.

He added it makes him a bit more mentally satisfied that he has received the COVID vaccine.

“It makes me less worried for myself and I know it makes more of my family not as worried about it, so it’s a satisfaction kind of thing,” said Powers.

Clinton-Massie student Gabriel Rager said, “I got mine to help make the world move towards getting rid of COVID, and to keep the elderly members of my family safe.”

And Clinton-Massie student and softball player Amerie Riehle noted she got the shot in her catching arm.

“I got my COVID shot today because I wanted to minimize the risk of me bringing COVID home to my family. I live with my grandparents, and I don’t want to risk bringing COVID home and exposing my grandparents to it because they’re getting older and I love them very much, and I just don’t want the risk of losing them,” Riehle explained.

Because the vaccine administration occurred in a school-based clinic, the 16- and 17-year-olds could be vaccinated without parental presence. A parent or legal guardian should generally accompany the minor to receive the vaccine unless the vaccine administration occurs in a physician’s office, school-based or school-associated clinic, or similar setting.

The local students who got their first Pfizer shot Thursday will get the second dose at school in mid-May. That means they will be fully vaccinated in late May as the school year wraps up.

