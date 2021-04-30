Two people were treated and released at Clinton Memorial Hospital following a one-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on State Route 134 south of Wilmington. The driver, Cameron Jones, 23 of Wilmington, was cited with failing to control a motor vehicle and with not wearing a safety belt. The 2001 GMC Jimmy traveled off the roadway’s right side and hit a utility pole. A separate crash, involving a different vehicle, was caused by the traffic backup that was created by the initial crash, said the Wilmington Post of the State Highway Patrol. In that follow-up wreck, the northbound vehicle crested a hill and didn’t have adequate time to stop and drove off the right side of the road, striking a ditch, fence and tree before overturning. At the scene, the injuries were believed to be minor.
One crash on State Route 134 leads to another
