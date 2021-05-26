Induction ceremony held for Wilmington Middle School’s new chapter of National Junior Honor Society

WILMINGTON — After nearly 20 years, there is an active chapter of the National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) at Wilmington City Schools.

An induction ceremony for the middle schoolers was held Tuesday evening in the high school auditeria, making use of its stage, sound system and lighting.

Family members were present to watch the founding members of the new Linda Floyd Chapter of the National Junior Honor Society take the NJHS pledge led by the president of the National Honor Society at the high school, Regan Sparks.

The inaugural group of inductees includes 13 eighth-grade students and 10 in the seventh grade.

During the ceremony, five candles were lit, symbolic of the five pillars associated with membership in the organization since its inception in 1929. Those pillars are scholarship, service, leadership, character, and citizenship.

The eighth-grade inductees are Zane Smith (chapter president), Katie Bayless (vice president), Bella Earley (vice president), McKinley Maia (secretary), Shauna Brown (treasurer), Kylie Fisher, Reagan Henry, William Hildebrandt, Layna Holmes, Bailey Moyer, Kensey Parker, Rhianna Rahiel, and Colin Wood.

The seventh-grade inductees are Janelle Beck, Lauren Diels, Abi Earley, Mia Hollingsworth, Kaliana Kennedy, Shelby Leaming, Carissa Preston, Jeremiah Schlabach, Trever Shultz, and Sara Weller.

Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

