Clinton County Grand Jury indicts 9

WILMINGTON — A grand jury indicted a local man on 11 rape charges and two gross sexual imposition charges.

Keith M. Carpenter, 48, of the Midland area, pleaded not guilty at his initial court appearance. Bond was set at $350,000 cash or surety, plus a $10,000 recognizance bond.

The indictment papers allege there are two victims. Both were under 13, according to the wording in some of the charges.

All of the rape charges are classified as first-degree felony offenses (F1s). The gross sexual imposition charges include a felony of the third degree and a felony of the fourth degree.

He apparently has posted bond as he was not found this week on the listing of active inmates on the county sheriff’s webpage. A third court hearing is scheduled for early July.

At the same grand jury session, Richard Gaskins, 42, whose address is listed as Chillicothe Correctional Institution, was indicted on a rape charge (F1).

The indictment alleges that in May 2018 he engaged in sexual contact with the alleged victim. The indictment papers allege the victim’s ability to resist or consent was substantially impaired because of a mental or physical condition or because of advanced age.

Below are the names, ages and residences of other individuals indicted during the same grand jury meeting, plus the indictment charge or charges. All the alleged criminal activity reportedly occurred in Clinton County.

• John L. Henry, 26, of Wilmington, is indicted on two charges of trafficking in hashish (F3s), a charge of trafficking in marijuana (F3), a charge of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine (F4), and a charge of aggravated trafficking in THC or tetrahydrocannabinol (F5). The time frame for the alleged activity is late March 2019.

• MaryBeth R. Bratton, 23, of Wilmington, is indicted on two charges of trafficking in hashish (F3s), a charge of trafficking in marijuana (F3), a charge of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine (F4), and a charge of aggravated trafficking in THC (F5). The time frame for the alleged activity is late March 2019.

• Charles Stacey Brooks, 39, whose address is listed as Clinton County Jail, is indicted on a charge of failing to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (F3).

• John Roy Lawson, 18, of Harveysburg, is indicted on a charge of failing to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (F3).

• Denver L. Melampy, 41, of the Midland area, is indicted on two charges of receiving stolen property (an F4 and an F5), and on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (F5).

• Zachary A.C. Hansford, 28, of the Clarksville area, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (F3).

• Armand J. Cumberland, 30, of Hillsboro, is indicted on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle (F4).

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

