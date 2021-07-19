Henderson, Connor are High Point Exhibitors at Clinton County Junior Fair

The Janet and Frank Fowler Memorial High Point Exhibitor awards (senior and junior divisions) were presented Friday at the Livestock Expo Center during the Clinton County Junior Fair Showman of Showmen Sweepstakes event. Second from left is High Point Exhibitor senior division winner Danica Henderson, and second from right is High Point Exhibitor junior division winner Claire Connor.

The Janet and Frank Fowler Memorial High Point Exhibitor awards (senior and junior divisions) were presented Friday at the Livestock Expo Center during the Clinton County Junior Fair Showman of Showmen Sweepstakes event. Second from left is High Point Exhibitor senior division winner Danica Henderson, and second from right is High Point Exhibitor junior division winner Claire Connor. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_horse_trophies_c.jpg The Janet and Frank Fowler Memorial High Point Exhibitor awards (senior and junior divisions) were presented Friday at the Livestock Expo Center during the Clinton County Junior Fair Showman of Showmen Sweepstakes event. Second from left is High Point Exhibitor senior division winner Danica Henderson, and second from right is High Point Exhibitor junior division winner Claire Connor. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal