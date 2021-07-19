Grand market fryer rabbit nets $975

Thomas Clefford’s grand champion market fryer rabbit netted a $975 premium at the time of the livestock auction. The contributing sponsors include American Equipment Service, Arehart-Brown Funeral Service LLC, ATSG (Air Transport Services Group), Carey for Congress, Clinton County Auditor Terence Habermehl, Clinton County Board of Realtors, Fox Towing & Truck Service, Brad and Erika Goodwin, Judge Chad Carey, Keltner Family Farm, Lowes, Mason Family, Mason Farms, Port William Lions Club, Greg and JoAnn Quallen, Ricks Rodz, Route 73 Homes Ltd., Wilmington Auto Center – Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and the Wilmington Lions Club.

