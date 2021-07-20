Reserve meat roaster chicken draws $1,825

Kaydence Beam’s reserve champion meat roaster chicken drew a $1,825 premium at the time of the livestock auction. The contributing sponsors include Justin and Amy Smith and family, ATSG (Air Transport Services Group), Bickle Insurance Services, Bushwacker Builders, Carey for Congress, Chris Collett Trucking LLC, Phyllis Cocklin, Collett Farms / Pioneer Seeds, Culberson Family, Thurston and Mandy Curry, D&E Equipment Co., Farm Credit Services, Fox Towing & Truck Service, Greater Tomorrow Health, Groves Tire & Service, Hawkins Family Greene County, High Top Show Stock – Roehm Family, Hitachi Astemo Ohio Manufacturing Inc., Johnson Farms, Liberty Savings Bank, Master Feed Mill Inc. in Wilmington, Mootz Trucking, Sams Meats, Simpkins-Foley Ins. / Foley & Achtermann, Smith Farms Trucking, Sunrise Cooperative, Ron Trusty Insurance, and the Wilmington Auto Center – Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep.

Kaydence Beam’s reserve champion meat roaster chicken drew a $1,825 premium at the time of the livestock auction. The contributing sponsors include Justin and Amy Smith and family, ATSG (Air Transport Services Group), Bickle Insurance Services, Bushwacker Builders, Carey for Congress, Chris Collett Trucking LLC, Phyllis Cocklin, Collett Farms / Pioneer Seeds, Culberson Family, Thurston and Mandy Curry, D&E Equipment Co., Farm Credit Services, Fox Towing & Truck Service, Greater Tomorrow Health, Groves Tire & Service, Hawkins Family Greene County, High Top Show Stock – Roehm Family, Hitachi Astemo Ohio Manufacturing Inc., Johnson Farms, Liberty Savings Bank, Master Feed Mill Inc. in Wilmington, Mootz Trucking, Sams Meats, Simpkins-Foley Ins. / Foley & Achtermann, Smith Farms Trucking, Sunrise Cooperative, Ron Trusty Insurance, and the Wilmington Auto Center – Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_res_meat_roaster_ckn_c.jpg Kaydence Beam’s reserve champion meat roaster chicken drew a $1,825 premium at the time of the livestock auction. The contributing sponsors include Justin and Amy Smith and family, ATSG (Air Transport Services Group), Bickle Insurance Services, Bushwacker Builders, Carey for Congress, Chris Collett Trucking LLC, Phyllis Cocklin, Collett Farms / Pioneer Seeds, Culberson Family, Thurston and Mandy Curry, D&E Equipment Co., Farm Credit Services, Fox Towing & Truck Service, Greater Tomorrow Health, Groves Tire & Service, Hawkins Family Greene County, High Top Show Stock – Roehm Family, Hitachi Astemo Ohio Manufacturing Inc., Johnson Farms, Liberty Savings Bank, Master Feed Mill Inc. in Wilmington, Mootz Trucking, Sams Meats, Simpkins-Foley Ins. / Foley & Achtermann, Smith Farms Trucking, Sunrise Cooperative, Ron Trusty Insurance, and the Wilmington Auto Center – Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal