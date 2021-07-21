33 housing lots created west of Wilmington in Clinton County

WILMINGTON — Twenty-three building lots are already reserved at a new residential development along Todd’s Fork Road west of Wilmington.

That’s 23 of the 33 lots included in phase 1 of what’s going to be known as Todd’s Fork Reserve. The site in Adams Township is within the Clinton-Massie school district.

The price range of the new houses is expected to be $400,000 and above (not counting the lot), said co-developer Grant Webb after county commissioners this week approved the phase 1 real estate plat for the development.

Clinton County Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Taylor Stuckert attended the commissioners meeting.

“Just like I said last week, there is a big demand for residential housing, so we’re very excited to see some new lots get created in the county, and grateful for the work that they’re doing,” Stuckert said.

The co-developers are Webb and Larry Roberts II. Roberts said the project is the brainchild of Webb, and he (Roberts) is simply an investment partner.

The housing lots are each at least 2 acres in size, Webb said.

There are three preferred builders for the residential development.

Todd’s Fork Road borders Todd’s Fork Creek, which is part of the Little Miami River watershed.

This is the second straight week that commissioners have approved a real estate plat for a new residential development. Last week it was for a 22-lot development in northwest Clinton County, to be called Sunset Meadow Estates.

That development in Chester Township is located off State Route 73 about two miles west of Interstate-71, between Katy’s Lane and Brimstone Road. People have placed deposits to hold three build lots there, it was reported last week.

Both of these new developments are within the “Wilmington-area market” as designated in an extensive Clinton County Housing Study, which was recently released.

According to an executive summary of the countywide housing study, the Wilmington-area market is projected to be able to support an estimated demand of approximately 64 homes, per year. Of those, it’s estimated there is annual demand for approximately 25 houses in the $225,000 to $275,000 price range, the executive summary states.

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

Official papers for the new Todd’s Fork Reserve residential development is signed this week by Clinton County Commissioner Brenda Woods, foreground, as Commissioner Kerry Steed waits to add his signature. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_signing_c.jpg Official papers for the new Todd’s Fork Reserve residential development is signed this week by Clinton County Commissioner Brenda Woods, foreground, as Commissioner Kerry Steed waits to add his signature. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal From left are the partners for the new Todd’s Fork Reserve residential development, Larry Roberts II and Grant Webb. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_roberts_webb_c.jpg From left are the partners for the new Todd’s Fork Reserve residential development, Larry Roberts II and Grant Webb. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

Phase 1 of Todd’s Fork Reserve gets green light