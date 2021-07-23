Clinton County Grand Jury indicts 11

WILMINGTON — A local grand jury recently indicted 11 people, including one accused of soliciting a minor under the age of 13 to engage in a sexual activity.

Six of the defendants are indicted for allegedly possessing drugs.

Seventy-four-year-old Richard L. Reynolds of Lancaster, Ohio, is indicted on a charge of importuning (F3), and a charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles (F4).

The alleged victim is 12, according to indictment papers.

Regarding the importuning charge, the wording of the indictment alleges Reynolds on Feb. 27, 2021 at Clinton County solicited the juvenile “by means of a telecommunications device … to engage in sexual activity” with Reynolds.

Regarding the charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, the indictment alleges Reynolds on Feb. 27, 2021 at Clinton County disseminated “material or performance that is obscene or harmful to juveniles”.

Below are the names, ages and residences of other individuals indicted during the same grand jury meeting, plus the indictment charge or charges. All the alleged criminal activity reportedly occurred in Clinton County.

• Austin Michael Martin, 26, of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of obstructing official business (F5).

• Cecil R. Carter, 56, of Greenfield, is indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property (F5).

• Clifford R. Lee, 57, of Cincinnati, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F3).

• Matthew John Hudnell, 40, of Blanchester, is indicted on a charge of possessing a fentanyl-related compound (F5).

• Denae Rashawn Salisbury, 41, of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5), and on a charge of possessing a fentanyl-related compound (F5).

• Anthony N. Maynard, 38, of Washington Court House, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• Cody L. St. John, 28, of Midland, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• Hope Ruse, 43, of the Cuba, Ohio area, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• Joshua E. Powell, 40, of the Blanchester area, is indicted on a charge of failing to appear (F4).

• The final person indicted at the same grand jury session has already had his multiple indictment charges reported in the News Journal in a separate article: Anthony Wayne Woody Jr., 42, of Wilmington. He is indicted on a charge of failing to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (F3), a charge of attempted burglary (F3), a charge of abduction (F3), a charge of resisting arrest (M1), and a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle (M1).

