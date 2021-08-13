Blanchester Parks & Recreation receives $50,000

The Clinton County LEGACY Fund Grant Committee awarded $50,000 to Blanchester Parks & Recreation to pave portions of the parking areas in Veterans Park, which will make the restrooms and concession stand handicap-accessible. From left are: front row, Thomas Lee, Ron Johnson, Paul Jackson, Russell Kidd and Paul Casteel all representing Blanchester Parks & Recreation; in back row are grant committee members Kerry Steed, Janet Dixon, Tony Long and Michelle Morrison. Not pictured is committee member Joe Hete.

