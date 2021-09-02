Port William-Liberty Twp. Fire & EMS receives $25K for air packs

The Clinton County LEGACY Fund Grant Committee awarded $25,000 to the Port William-Liberty Township Joint Fire & EMS for air packets. The funds will purchase seven air packs to replace ones that are no longer serviceable. From left in the front row are Sherm Smith, Andrew Borton, Beth Hadley, Dave Smith and Chief Ron Stryker all of whom are with the joint fire and EMS; and from left in the back are grant committee members Kerry Steed, Tony Long, Janet Dixon and Michelle Morrison. Not pictured is committee member Joe Hete.

The Clinton County LEGACY Fund Grant Committee awarded $25,000 to the Port William-Liberty Township Joint Fire & EMS for air packets. The funds will purchase seven air packs to replace ones that are no longer serviceable. From left in the front row are Sherm Smith, Andrew Borton, Beth Hadley, Dave Smith and Chief Ron Stryker all of whom are with the joint fire and EMS; and from left in the back are grant committee members Kerry Steed, Tony Long, Janet Dixon and Michelle Morrison. Not pictured is committee member Joe Hete. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_port_c.jpg The Clinton County LEGACY Fund Grant Committee awarded $25,000 to the Port William-Liberty Township Joint Fire & EMS for air packets. The funds will purchase seven air packs to replace ones that are no longer serviceable. From left in the front row are Sherm Smith, Andrew Borton, Beth Hadley, Dave Smith and Chief Ron Stryker all of whom are with the joint fire and EMS; and from left in the back are grant committee members Kerry Steed, Tony Long, Janet Dixon and Michelle Morrison. Not pictured is committee member Joe Hete. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal