Prayer vigil outside Clinton Memorial Hospital


Clinton Memorial Hospital staff assemble and bow their heads for a short prayer vigil Tuesday on the hospital grounds.

Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

Several faith leaders offered up prayers Tuesday afternoon outside the entrance of Clinton Memorial Hospital. They specifically asked for blessings to be extended to CMH medical staff, the sick, and students, staff and bus drivers at local schools. As pictured, CMH staffers also were present at the short prayer vigil, where they hopefully found encouragement and relief.


