$3K to Alternatives to Violence Center for safety equipment

The Clinton County LEGACY Fund Grant Committee awarded $2,998 toward the Alternatives to Violence Seeking Safety project. The funds will help provide survivors of intimate partner, sexual and stalking violence with safety equipment to aid in increasing their security when exiting an abusive relationship. In the center behind the over-size check is Dara Gullette with the Alternatives to Violence Center; and from left are grant committee members Kerry Steed and Janet Dixon, Gullette representing the recipient organization, and committee members Tony Long and Michelle Morrison. Not pictured is committee member Joe Hete.

