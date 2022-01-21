Clinton County Grand Jury indicts man, alleging aggravated assault

WILMINGTON — Clinton County grand jurors indicted a Sabina man on a charge of aggravated assault, alleging he knowingly caused serious physical harm.

The charge against William C. Valentine, 22 of Sabina, is a fourth-degree felony level offense (F4).

Indictment papers allege Valentine on November 13, 2021 “did while under the influence of sudden passion or in a sudden fit of rage, either of which is brought on by serious provocation occasioned by [name of alleged victim], that was reasonably sufficient to incite the said William C. Valentine into using deadly force, did, knowingly cause serious physical harm to [name of alleged victim].”

The same grand jury indicted Dwayne D. Baker, 58 of Sabina, on a charge of domestic violence (F4).

The filed indictment document alleges Baker on October 19, 2021 did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to the alleged victim who is “a family or household member.”

The indictment papers further state that Baker has a prior conviction of domestic violence from the Clinton County Municipal Court in a 2002 first-degree misdemeanor case.

In the present case, Baker on January 7 pleaded not guilty to the charge.

At the same Clinton County Grand Jury session in late December 2021, grand jurors indicted David A. Gillman, 39 of Wilmington.

The two charges against him are grand theft of a motor vehicle (F4), and receiving stolen property (F4).

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

