Clinton County Grand Jury hands court an active caseload

WILMINGTON — The following continues the list of individuals recently indicted by Clinton County grand jurors, and also identifies the indictment charge or charges. All the alleged criminal activity reportedly occurred in Clinton County.

• Roger Lee Tucker, 33 of the Wilmington area, is indicted on a charge of illegal conveyance of a drug of abuse or prohibited item onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution (F3), a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F2), and on a charge of tampering with evidence (F3).

• Nicholas A. Lyons, 39 of Columbus (last known residence), is indicted on a charge of forgery (F5), and a charge of passing bad checks (F5).

• Rose M. Russell, 39 whose address is listed as at-large, is indicted on a charge of theft (F5), a charge of receiving stolen property (F5), and on a charge of misuse of a credit card (first-degree misdemeanor or M1).

• Teresa A. Gee, 61 of Germantown, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F3).

• Mark C. Golightly, 25 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of possessing a fentanyl-related compound (F5), and a charge of possessing a drug abuse instrument (M2).

• Aubrey J. Gunther, 27 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5), and a charge of drug paraphernalia (M4).

• Carl J. Hollingsworth, 59 whose address is listed as at-large, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• Amanda J. Willison, 34 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5), and a charge of possessing a drug abuse instrument (M2).

• Mike D. Parker III, 29 of Wilmington, is indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of a drug (both an F5), and on a charge of possessing a fentanyl-related compound (F5).

• Danielle N. Hubbell, 34 of Jeffersonville (last known residence), is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• Cortez L. McBride, 38 of Columbus, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• Jeremy C. Purdom, 40 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of possessing LSD (F5).

• Joshua S. Blevins, 43 of Wilmington (last known residence), is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5), and a charge of possessing a drug abuse instrument (M1).

• Skylare A. Williams, 31 of Wilmington (last known residence), is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5), and on a charge of possessing a fentanyl-related compound (F5).

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_Court-scales-of-justice-9.jpg