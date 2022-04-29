Eddie Montgomery concert at Clinton County Fairgrounds canceled

WILMINGTON — A live concert featuring Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry scheduled for June 4 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds has been canceled, according to a post on the Clinton County Fairgrounds’ Facebook page.

“Unfortunately we have to announce that the Montgomery Gentry [Eddie Montgomery] concert for Saturday June 4th has been canceled for unforeseen circumstances. Ticket refund details will be announced at a later date,” states the Thursday posting.

The planned concert was sponsored by the Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CCCVB), with the Clinton County Agricultural Society (Fair Board) the host.

CCCVB Executive Director Susan Valentine-Scott said in a statement Friday that the Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau contracted with Eddie Montgomery back in the beginning of 2020 in support of creating a fundraiser for the Ag Society, calling it “Country Invasion.”

“Due to COVID restrictions the event needed to be rolled over to 2021. Then in 2021, all events were canceled up through June 2021 due to the [pandemic] restrictions the Governor had in place.

“Since the event had been rolled over twice and with new board members at the Ag Society, we felt it [cancellation] was the responsible thing to do, due to lack of ticket sales. Based on the financial commitment that the CCCVB had and would have invested, we decided to cancel the concert,” stated Valentine-Scott.

