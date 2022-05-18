Preschool may be moved to Holmes School

Prior to a walk-through of Holmes Elementary School, a detailed drawing of the building’s room layout is passed out. From left are Wilmington City Schools Treasurer Kim DeWeese, board members Carrie Zeigler, Kevin Snarr and Brian Shidaker, while WCS Director of Business Operations Curt Bone, who led the walk-through, distributes the drawing.

In the right foreground Wilmington City Schools Director of Business Operations Curt Bone talks about the map on his clipboard showing the room layout of Holmes Elementary School. The school board may decide to move the preschool to Holmes, and a wing there would become a self-contained preschool area. From left in the background are board members Brian Shidaker and Michael Flanigan during a walk-through at Holmes Elementary.

From left are Wilmington school board members Brian Shidaker and Marty Beaugard Sr., district Treasurer Kim DeWeese, district Director of Business Operations Curt Bone, and, partly hidden, board member Kevin Snarr.

The Wilmington City Schools (WCS) Board of Education is considering closing East End School, which presently houses preschool only, and moving the preschool to Holmes Elementary School where children in grades K through 2 attend. On Tuesday board members went on a walk-through at Holmes so they could see what it would look like for preschool to be absorbed into Holmes. From left are WCS Director of Business Operations Curt Bone, board President Michael Flanigan and board Vice President Carrie Zeigler. They are pictured in space presently used by kindergarten, and which would be converted into an area for preschool if the move is made.