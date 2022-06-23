Clinton County Grand Jury indicts man for allegedly firing gun at residence

WILMINGTON — A Clinton County Grand Jury has indicted a man on two counts of shooting “at or into” a local residence, with both counts a felony offense of the second degree (F2s).

Donte S. Captain, 27, whose address is listed as at-large, is indicted on the two counts of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, as well as on one count of having a weapon while under disability (F3).

That last charge alleges the defendant possessed a firearm, despite being prohibited from doing so because of a felony conviction in 2018 for possessing a drug of abuse.

The alleged shooting at or into a residence reportedly occurred on April 27. The indictment papers make no mention of any injury resulting from the alleged act.

At his initial court appearance, Captain pleaded not guilty to the charges. Bond was set then at $100,000 cash or court-approved surety (with a 10 percent bond not acceptable), plus a $10,000 own recognizance bond.

Two more pretrial hearings are scheduled, but if no plea agreement is reached between the public defender and prosecutor in the case, then a three-day jury trial is on the court docket for Aug. 3.

Below are the names, ages and residences of more individuals recently indicted by the local grand jury, plus the indictment charge or charges. All the alleged criminal activity reportedly occurred in Clinton County.

• Mark C. Golightly, 26 of Wilmington, is indicted on two counts of obstructing official business (one an F5 and one an M2), and on two counts of resisting arrest (both M2s).

• James R. Bennett, 52 of Wilmington, was indicted on a charge of resisting arrest (M2), and on a charge of possessing drug-abuse instruments (M2). The case has been bound over from the Clinton County Court of Common Pleas to the Clinton County Municipal Court.

• Curtis A. Moore Jr., 42 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of possessing a fentanyl-related compound (F5), and on a charge of obstructing official business (M2).

• Michael A. O’Doll Jr., 31 with an address listed as at-large, is indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of a drug (both F5s).

• Mark A. Nichols, 51 with an address listed as at-large, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5), and on a charge of possessing a fentanyl-related compound (F5).

• Brianna S. Lalonde, 30 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5), and on a charge of possessing a fentanyl-related compound (F5).

• James T. Funk, 27 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of marijuana trafficking (F4), a charge of possessing marijuana (F5), a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5), and on a charge of possession of a drug (M1).

• Carolyn M. Barlas, 43 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of failing to appear (F4).

• Antonyo L. Lavender, 25 of the Whitehall area, is indicted on a charge of failing to appear (F4).

