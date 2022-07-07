Clinton County Grand Jury indicts 16

WILMINGTON — A local grand jury has indicted a Wilmington man on a charge of felonious assault, alleging the incident involved a knife.

The indictment papers allege Jevon R. Bays-King, 19, of Wilmington on May 7 “did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm” to the alleged victim “by means of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance, to wit: knife.”

The felonious assault charge is classified as a felony offense of the second degree (F2).

Bays-King also is indicted on a charge of aggravated menacing, which is a misdemeanor of the first degree (M1).

At his initial court appearance, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Grand jurors also indicted Charles Pennington, 52, of the Wilmington area, on two counts of OVI — operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or a drug of abuse.

Both counts are fourth-degree felony offenses because Pennington previously had been convicted of five equivalent impaired driving violations over the prior 20 years. Four of the prior cases were tried in the Dearborn Superior Court in Indiana, and one prior case was heard in the Ohio Circuit Court in Indiana.

The present case stems from an alleged incident that reportedly occurred Nov. 16, 2021 in Clinton County.

Meanwhile, a Wilmington-area man was indicted on two counts of domestic violence for alleged actions on April 20, 2022 and on April 23, 2022.

Joshua L. Smith, 29, also faces a charge of endangering children (M1) in addition to the two domestic violence fourth-degree felony charges. He has a prior conviction for domestic violence, the indictment paperwork states, which elevates the level of the present domestic violence charges.

Smith allegedly “did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm” to a family or household member, according to the wording in the indictment.

Below are the names, ages and residences of more individuals recently indicted by the local grand jury, plus the indictment charge or charges. All the alleged criminal activity reportedly occurred in Clinton County.

• Jamie N. Phillips, 30 of the Wilmington area, is indicted on a charge of violating a requirement to verify current address (F4).

• Bryson L. Rickman, 23 of Greenfield, is indicted on a charge of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle (F4).

• Sarah M. Glover, 41 of Wilmington, was indicted on a charge of tampering with evidence (F3). She later pleaded guilty on June 22 and will be sentenced on July 11.

• Tyler Dwayne Robinson, 36 of the Wilmington area, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F3), a charge of obstructing official business (F5), and on a charge of failing to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (M1).

• David R. Caroppoli, 60 of Springfield, is indicted on two charges of forgery (both F5s), and on a charge of passing a bad check (F5).

• Dusty A. Wright, 24 of the Leesburg area, is indicted on a charge of trafficking in hashish (F4), a charge of possessing hashish (F5), and on a charge of possessing a criminal tool (F5).

• Matthew L. Fulton, 36 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of theft (F5).

• Charles Stacy Brooks, 40, whose address is listed as at-large, is indicted on a charge of possessing a fentanyl-related compound (F5), and on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• Adam C. Renner, 37 of the Chillicothe area, is indicted on a charge of possessing a fentanyl-related compound (F5).

• Katlyn N. Bobbitt, 23 of Blanchester, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• Crystal L. Coburn, 23 of the Clarksville area, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• Karie C. Price, 32 of Hillsboro, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• Robert M. Moreton II, 37 of the Sabina area, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

