Taylor Barton wins a grand championship at Jackpot Beef Show

WILMINGTON — At Saturday’s Jackpot Beef Show at the Clinton County Fair, the entry of exhibitor Taylor Barton of the Sabina area was named the grand champion feeder steer. Barton’s feeder steer weighed 422 pounds.

The entry of exhibitor Delaney Schneder of the Wilmington area, right, was chosen as reserve champion breeding heifer. Also pictured are 2022 Clinton County Junior Fair Beef Ambassador Sydney Schneder and show judge Caroline Hughes. Hughes, who resides in the New Vienna area, may be the first female judge for this show at the Clinton County Fair, said show organizers.

Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

The entry of exhibitor Sydney Shelton of the Lynchburg area, right, captured the title of reserve champion feeder heifer. Also pictured are 2022 Clinton County Junior Fair Beef Ambassador Sydney Schneder and show judge Caroline Hughes.

Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

The entry of exhibitor Gracie Barron of the Jamestown area, right, was chosen as the grand champion breeding heifer. Also pictured are 2022 Clinton County Junior Fair Beef Ambassador Sydney Schneder and show judge Caroline Hughes.

Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

The entry of exhibitor Gracie Barron of the Jamestown area, right, won the title of grand champion market beef at the Jackpot Beef Show. Also pictured is show judge Caroline Hughes. The animal weighed 935 pounds.

Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

The entry of exhibitor Luke Schroeder of the Defiance area, right, was named grand champion feeder heifer. His animal weighed 442 pounds. Also pictured are 2022 Clinton County Junior Fair Beef Ambassador Sydney Schneder and show judge Caroline Hughes.

Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

The entry of exhibitor Kaden Gardner of the West Alexandria area, right, was selected as the reserve champion market beef. The animal weighed 1,018 pounds. Also pictured is show judge Caroline Hughes.

Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

The entry of exhibitor Emily Reeves of the Washington Court House area, right, was chosen as the reserve champion feeder steer.

Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

