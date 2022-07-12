Stump, Wallen earn Open Goat & Lamb Show grand championships

WILMINGTON — At the Clinton County Open Goat & Lamb Show on Sunday afternoon, the entry of Landree Stump of Sligo won grand champion meat goat. The entry of Gracie Wallen of Clinton County was chosen grand champion lamb at the show.

At the Clinton County Open Goat & Lamb Show, the entry of Landree Stump of Sligo, right, won grand champion meat goat. Pictured also is show judge Doug Bayliss.

At the Clinton County Open Goat & Lamb Show, the entry of Landree Stump of Sligo, right, won grand champion meat goat. Pictured also is show judge Doug Bayliss. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

The entry of Mitchell Ellis of Sabina, second from right, was named reserve champion meat goat at the Clinton County Open Goat & Lamb Show. He is accompanied by family.

The entry of Mitchell Ellis of Sabina, second from right, was named reserve champion meat goat at the Clinton County Open Goat & Lamb Show. He is accompanied by family. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

The entry of Kaydence Beam of the Wilmington area, right, was selected reserve champion lamb at the Clinton County Open Goat & Lamb Show. Pictured also is show judge Doug Bayliss.

The entry of Kaydence Beam of the Wilmington area, right, was selected reserve champion lamb at the Clinton County Open Goat & Lamb Show. Pictured also is show judge Doug Bayliss. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

The entry of Gracie Wallen of Clinton County, right, was chosen grand champion lamb at the Clinton County Open Goat & Lamb Show. Pictured also is show judge Doug Bayliss who hails from the Bellefontaine area.