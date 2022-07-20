Reserve junior heifer raises $2,275

The reserve junior heifer exhibited by Shelby Leaming of the It’s All Good 4-H Club raised $2,275. The contributing sponsors are R.D. Holder Oil, Rob’s Equipment Service LLC, American Equipment Service, Merchants National Bank, Sharon Leaming, Polly Vaughan, 333 Therapeutics, Buckley Farm, Imagine That Tool Rental, Thurston and Mandy Curry, Rich-Lin Farm, Chris Meyer, anonymous, Groves Tire & Service LLC, Schneder Farms LLC, Foxworthy Enterprises, Orchard Veterinary Care LLC, Peoples Bank, Fox Towing, New Horizon Farm & Dairy, Allen Motors LLC, County Engineer Jeff Linkous, Happy Cows Creamery, Arehart-Brown Funeral Services LLC, Chad and Kim Leaming, Smith Farms Trucking, Chris and Brooke Stingley, Bronson Door Co., Gary Quallen Family, Wilmington Auto Center Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Prenger’s Inc., Mindy Sanders, D&E Equipment Co. Inc., and McDonald & Son Inc.

