Reserve market duck draws $1,935

The reserve champion market duck exhibited by Ava Hester of the Marion Hustlers II 4-H Club drew a $1,935 premium. The contributing sponsors are BDK Feed and Supply, Wilmington Skyline Chili, Clinton Electrical & Plumbing Supply, Thomas Woods Paving Inc., Johnson Farms, Merchants National Bank, American Equipment Service, Southern Hills Community Bank, PNC Bank, Wagstaff Family Dental, Randy Hedberg and Holdyn Bare, anonymous, Bollinger Plumbing, Greater Tomorrow Health, Groves Tire & Service LLC, Rippling Rock Herefords, Kevin and Shannon Abt, Chad Mason Farms, Carrie Zeigler Insurance Agency – State Farm, Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Arehart-Brown Funeral Services LLC, Air Transport Services Group (ATSG), McConnell Veterinary Services, Bronson Door Co., Hester Seal Coating, Clinton Animal Care Center, Wilmington Auto Center Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, First State Bank, D&E Equipment Co. Inc., and the Smith Funeral Homes & Cremation Service.

The reserve champion market duck exhibited by Ava Hester of the Marion Hustlers II 4-H Club drew a $1,935 premium. The contributing sponsors are BDK Feed and Supply, Wilmington Skyline Chili, Clinton Electrical & Plumbing Supply, Thomas Woods Paving Inc., Johnson Farms, Merchants National Bank, American Equipment Service, Southern Hills Community Bank, PNC Bank, Wagstaff Family Dental, Randy Hedberg and Holdyn Bare, anonymous, Bollinger Plumbing, Greater Tomorrow Health, Groves Tire & Service LLC, Rippling Rock Herefords, Kevin and Shannon Abt, Chad Mason Farms, Carrie Zeigler Insurance Agency – State Farm, Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Arehart-Brown Funeral Services LLC, Air Transport Services Group (ATSG), McConnell Veterinary Services, Bronson Door Co., Hester Seal Coating, Clinton Animal Care Center, Wilmington Auto Center Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, First State Bank, D&E Equipment Co. Inc., and the Smith Funeral Homes & Cremation Service. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_reserve_mkt_duck_c.jpg The reserve champion market duck exhibited by Ava Hester of the Marion Hustlers II 4-H Club drew a $1,935 premium. The contributing sponsors are BDK Feed and Supply, Wilmington Skyline Chili, Clinton Electrical & Plumbing Supply, Thomas Woods Paving Inc., Johnson Farms, Merchants National Bank, American Equipment Service, Southern Hills Community Bank, PNC Bank, Wagstaff Family Dental, Randy Hedberg and Holdyn Bare, anonymous, Bollinger Plumbing, Greater Tomorrow Health, Groves Tire & Service LLC, Rippling Rock Herefords, Kevin and Shannon Abt, Chad Mason Farms, Carrie Zeigler Insurance Agency – State Farm, Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Arehart-Brown Funeral Services LLC, Air Transport Services Group (ATSG), McConnell Veterinary Services, Bronson Door Co., Hester Seal Coating, Clinton Animal Care Center, Wilmington Auto Center Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, First State Bank, D&E Equipment Co. Inc., and the Smith Funeral Homes & Cremation Service. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal