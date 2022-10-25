LEGACY Fund in partnership with Clinton County Foundation distributes $436K to 11 local non-profits

Nearly $436,000 in grant funding was recently distributed to 11 Clinton County non-profit organizations, announced The LEGACY Fund grant committee, in partnership with the Clinton County Foundation.

Decision makers for The LEGACY committee are Harry Brumbaugh, Janet Dixon, Joe Hete, Michelle Morrison, and Clinton County Commissioner Brenda Woods.

The committee ensures that each organization is eligible for funding, weighs the community need, and guarantees that the projects are in alignment with The LEGACY Fund’s mission to support the health, well-being and safety of Clinton County residents.

The LEGACY Fund invests in a broad range of non-profit organizations working to strengthen and improve Clinton County. Grant funds are made available across specific categories, based on the guidance of the governing committee.

Committee members are appointed by the Clinton County Commissioners and are committed to provide ongoing financial, charitable support.

The LEGACY Fund was established with a portion of the proceeds from the sale of Clinton Memorial Hospital by the Clinton County Commissioners. The funds are placed with the Clinton County Foundation and invested to ensure that annual distributions will be available to the community through The LEGACY Fund and it’s committee.

The Clinton County Foundation is a nationally accredited charitable foundation that serves donors, non-profits, and businesses to fulfill their philanthropic dreams and plans.

Wilmington Fire Department — $27,251 for common equipment. Clinton County Park District — $69,000 for corridor acquisition. Clinton-Warren Joint Fire and Rescue District — $50,000 for a mutual aid rescue response vehicle. Friends Caring For Cowan Lake — $10,000 for a disc golf course. Habitat For Humanity — $5,000 for an enclosed project trailer. Wilmington Hope House — $4,333 for building maintenance. Port William-Liberty Township Joint Fire & EMS District — $39,385for battery powered rescue tools. Port William-Lumberton Senior Citizens Center — $25,000 for a handicap-accessible project. Village of Blanchester police department — $60,000. Clinton County Youth Council — $45,824 for a revitalization project. The City of Wilmington received $100,000 for a connector path.