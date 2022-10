CMHA board sets meeting

The Board of Commissioners of Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority will meet in regular session at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 27 in the Board Room at 478 Thorne Ave., Wilmington.

This meeting is open to the public, and you may be placed on the agenda by calling Kathy Collins at 937-382-5749, ext 3, by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26.