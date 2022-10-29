Clinton County History Center garners state award

The Clinton County History Center was recently presented with a History Outreach Award in the category of Public Programming by the Ohio Local History Alliance during their annual meeting in October.

The award is for “an outstanding contribution to the field of local history in the category of public programming.”

The Center won for their first annual Talking Tombstones: A Live Historic Sugar Grove Cemetery Tour event in 2021.

The award was accepted by executive director Shelby Boatman in Columbus.