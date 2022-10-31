State candidates at local Republican rally

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Republican Party hosted statewide candidates for a meet-and-greet at the Wilmington Municipal Building on Saturday.
Governor Mike DeWine, U.S. Senate candidate JD Vance, and current Ohio Supreme Court justices Sharon Kennedy, Pat DeWine, and Pat Fischer attended.
— — —
Photos by Jim Gumley
From left are Pastor Jim Rankin, Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine, Clinton County GOP Chair Terry Habermehl, Justice Sharon Kennedy, Tim Inwood of the Clinton County GOP, and Justice Pat Fischer.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks to the audience.
U.S. Senate candidate JD Vance speaks at the event.