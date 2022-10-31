WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between October 24 and October 28:

• Zachary Burge, 37, of Orient, fleeing and eluding, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, sentenced to 360 days in jail (300 days suspended), license suspended from Oct. 25, 2022-Oct. 25, 2023, fined $1,000, assessed $340 court costs. Burge must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years and take part in non-reporting probation.

• Tyler Frazier, 35, of Wilmington, two counts of protection order violation, sentenced to 360 days in jail (352 days suspended), fined $500, assessed $340 court costs. Frazier must take part in supervised probation and must have no contact with the victims. Additional charges of domestic violence, trespassing, and a third protection order violation charge were dismissed.

• James Coey, 27, of Dayton, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (120 days suspended), fined $1,850, assessed $170 court costs. Coey must take part in reporting probation. Driver’s license was destroyed. ALS vacated. A second O.V.I. charge and a left-of-center violation were dismissed.

• Halona Wisecup, 25, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), license suspended from Oct. 27, 2022-Oct. 27, 2023, fined $1,000, assessed $170 court costs. Wisecup must complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. A left-of-center violation and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Victoria Cook, 47, of Wilmington, inducing panic, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. Cook must have no contact with Clinton Memorial Hospital and must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years.

• Taylor Thompson, 25, of Dayton, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Thompson must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. An expired tags violation was dismissed.

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

