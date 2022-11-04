New Vienna Elementary’s NOVA STAR students

New Vienna Elementary School’s NOVA STAR Students for the month of October have shown great character and continue to go above and beyond. The kindergarten stars are, from left, Willow Connor, Maxton Younker, and Junior Aguilar.

Third grader Sadie Kearns; not pictured is Rylie Elliott.

Fourth graders Rowan Prater and Adam Pitzer.

First graders Stella McFadden and Gwen Smith.

Second graders Alanah Kramme and Olivia Carey.

Fifth graders Hayden Black and Evelynne Prater.