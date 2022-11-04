Posted on by

New Vienna Elementary’s NOVA STAR students


New Vienna Elementary School’s NOVA STAR Students for the month of October have shown great character and continue to go above and beyond. The kindergarten stars are, from left, Willow Connor, Maxton Younker, and Junior Aguilar.

New Vienna Elementary School’s NOVA STAR Students for the month of October have shown great character and continue to go above and beyond. The kindergarten stars are, from left, Willow Connor, Maxton Younker, and Junior Aguilar.


Submitted photos

Third grader Sadie Kearns; not pictured is Rylie Elliott.


Submitted photos

Fourth graders Rowan Prater and Adam Pitzer.


Submitted photos

First graders Stella McFadden and Gwen Smith.


Submitted photos

Second graders Alanah Kramme and Olivia Carey.


Submitted photos

Fifth graders Hayden Black and Evelynne Prater.


Submitted photos

New Vienna Elementary School’s NOVA STAR Students for the month of October have shown great character and continue to go above and beyond. The kindergarten stars are, from left, Willow Connor, Maxton Younker, and Junior Aguilar.

Third grader Sadie Kearns; not pictured is Rylie Elliott.

Fourth graders Rowan Prater and Adam Pitzer.

First graders Stella McFadden and Gwen Smith.

Second graders Alanah Kramme and Olivia Carey.

Fifth graders Hayden Black and Evelynne Prater.

New Vienna Elementary School’s NOVA STAR Students for the month of October have shown great character and continue to go above and beyond. The kindergarten stars are, from left, Willow Connor, Maxton Younker, and Junior Aguilar.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_IMG_9977.jpgNew Vienna Elementary School’s NOVA STAR Students for the month of October have shown great character and continue to go above and beyond. The kindergarten stars are, from left, Willow Connor, Maxton Younker, and Junior Aguilar. Submitted photos

Third grader Sadie Kearns; not pictured is Rylie Elliott.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_IMG_9978.jpgThird grader Sadie Kearns; not pictured is Rylie Elliott. Submitted photos

Fourth graders Rowan Prater and Adam Pitzer.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_IMG_9979.jpgFourth graders Rowan Prater and Adam Pitzer. Submitted photos

First graders Stella McFadden and Gwen Smith.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_IMG_9975.jpgFirst graders Stella McFadden and Gwen Smith. Submitted photos

Second graders Alanah Kramme and Olivia Carey.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_IMG_9980.jpgSecond graders Alanah Kramme and Olivia Carey. Submitted photos

Fifth graders Hayden Black and Evelynne Prater.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_IMG_9981.jpgFifth graders Hayden Black and Evelynne Prater. Submitted photos