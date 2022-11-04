Still time to cast early votes

Early voting is in its final days ahead of the general election on Tuesday. The last day for early voting is Monday.

Those interested in casting their ballots early have a few more opportunities to do so.

Early voting at the Clinton County Board of Elections office, located at 1111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 4, Wilmington, continues: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6; and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8 with polls open 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot this year is Saturday, Nov. 5, while the deadline for returning an absentee ballot by mail is Monday, Nov. 7.

The ballot may be returned in person by 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_election_2022_icon.jpg