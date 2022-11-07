TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Monday, Nov. 7, the 311th day of 2022. There are 54 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

In 1944, President Franklin D. Roosevelt won an unprecedented fourth term in office, defeating Republican Thomas E. Dewey.

On this date:

In 1940, Washington state’s original Tacoma Narrows Bridge, nicknamed “Galloping Gertie,” collapsed into Puget Sound during a windstorm just four months after opening to traffic.

In 1972, President Richard Nixon was reelected in a landslide over Democrat George McGovern.

In 1989, L. Douglas Wilder won the governor’s race in Virginia, becoming the first elected Black governor in U.S. history; David N. Dinkins was elected New York City’s first Black mayor.

In 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he had tested positive for HIV, and was retiring. (Johnson would go on to play again, in the NBA and the Olympics.)

In 2011, a jury in Los Angeles convicted Michael Jackson’s doctor, Conrad Murray, of involuntary manslaughter for supplying a powerful anesthetic implicated in the entertainer’s 2009 death. (Murray was sentenced to four years in prison; he served two years and was released in October 2013.)

In 2020, Democrat Joe Biden clinched victory over President Donald Trump as a win in Pennsylvania pushed Biden over the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes; the victory followed more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in ballots. Trump refused to concede, threatening further legal action on ballot counting. Chanting “This isn’t over!” and “Stop the steal,” Trump supporters protested at state capitols across the country, echoing Trump’s baseless allegations that the Democrats won by fraud.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Barry Newman is 84. Singer Johnny Rivers is 80. Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is 79. Former CIA Director David Petraeus is 70. Actor Christopher Knight (TV: “The Brady Bunch”) is 65. Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock is 52. Rock singer Lorde is 26.