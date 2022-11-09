CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Happy Wok, 1655 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Nov. 1.

Critical: No employee illness reporting agreement found. Inspector left one for Person In Charge and employees to read and sign. Found raw chicken stored above sauces, noodles, and raw ground meat stored above cream cheese in the walk-in cooler. Person In Charge corrected to proper order. Also, observed many items in the walk-in that were uncovered. Cover to protect from contamination. Found many items not held in cooler under refrigeration. Raw chicken mix in large bowl approx. 60°F, cream cheese 59°F, cut cabbage 50°F cut cabbage mix 53°F. If there is an interruption in preparation, place foods back into the cooling units to hold them at 41°F or lower, so that they are not kept in the time-temperature danger zone too long. PIC moving items into the cooling units..

Non-critical: Observed crab sticks thawing in pan on counter. Thaw in refrigerator or under water. Observed large amount of cooked food in colander cooling; separate into shallower pans for quick cooling. Observed cans used as scoops or holding food other than original food. Cans are single-use; obtain scoops and lexans as needed. Found wet towels on counters. Hold wiping towels in sanitizer water, 50-100ppm chlorine to control microbial growth.

Follow-up: Nov. 15.

• Arby’s, 1619 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Nov. 1.

Critical: Observed employees not wash hands after picking something up from floor. Person In Charge to coach when to wash. Ice cream dispensing machine only sanitized two times per week. Please provide biological challenge studies to prove that this frequency is appropriate to control the growth of pathogenic bacteria by Dec. 1. If unable to obtain these results, then must resume the daily sanitization of the machine.

Non-critical: Observed several employees working with food/clean equipment without hair cover. Employees donned visors/hats as inspection went on. Clean or remove can opener holster, clean non-food contact surfaces of slicer, bottom interior of the lowboy and shelves in the walk-in cooler. More cleaning is needed of: floors, especially behind the fryers, and in the chemical storage area; ceiling vents, especially above the front food prep area.

Follow-up: Dec. 1.

• Domino’s Pizza, 211 S. Broadway St., Blanchester, Nov. 2.

Critical: Found quat. sanitizer mixed in sink below 200ppm. Ensure 200-400ppm for proper sanitization of dishes. Automix being repaired. Found parmesan cheese stored at room temperature. Person In Charge to keep refrigerated per box instructions.

Non-critical: No food safety certificate found onsite. Provide to Health District or have new manager enroll in class. Cleaning needed of fan guards in walk-in cooler. Found that on food/food contact surfaces —store away from facility items.

• Eagles Lodge, 113 S. Wright St., Blanchester, Nov. 2.

Critical: No illness reporting paperwork. Inspector provided to Person In Charge. Have food employees read and sign.

Non-critical: No manager trained safety person. Have a PIC enroll in Ohio approved class. No procedure for vomit/diarrhea clean-up. Inspector provided procedure facility can use. (Facility has bleach onsite.)

