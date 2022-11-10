WPD seeks info on attempted armed robbery, assault

WILMINGTON — Police are seeking information related to an attempted armed robbery.

On Thursday at 1:43 a.m., the Wilmington Police Department responded to Speedway at 393 E. Locust St. for a reported attempted robbery, according to a news release from the WPD.

Officers were advised by the clerk at Speedway that a white male suspect entered the store and brandished a firearm. The male suspect requested the money from the clerk.

When the clerk did not act, the male suspect struck the victim in the back of the head and fled the store westbound on foot toward the area of East Locust Street and High Street.

“Our detectives are following up on surveillance video captured inside the store and surrounding business and residences,” said Chief Ron Fithen. “We are providing still images captured from in-store surveillance video at Speedway of the suspect in an attempt to see if anyone from the public may be to assist us in identifying the suspect.”

“The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’9” who was wearing a black Covid-style facemask,” he said. “We ask that anyone with information please contact the Wilmington Police Department.

Security camera photos of the suspect. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_speedway-suspect-picture-1.jpg Security camera photos of the suspect. WPD