Get help applying for Medicaid, Federal Marketplace health insurance at Wilmington library

WILMINGTON — Get Covered Ohio is an initiative by the Freestore Foodbank specializing in providing support to people who need to apply for health coverage through Medicaid or the Federal Marketplace

On Monday, November 28, there will be a special Open Enrollment event at the Wilmington Public Library.

A federally funded ACA Certified Navigator will available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to provide assistance with both Medicaid and Marketplace insurance applications. They can also answer questions about health insurance options, general coverage questions, and help with post-enrollment issues like finding in-network providers.

In addition to this, individual in-person appointments to meet with a Navigator are also available every Wednesday at the Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Call 1-833-628-4467 or visit getcoveredohio.org for more information.