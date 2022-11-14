TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Monday, Nov. 14, the 318th day of 2022. There are 47 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 14, 1970, a chartered Southern Airways DC-9 crashed while trying to land in West Virginia, killing all 75 people on board, including the Marshall University football team and its coaching staff.

On this date:

In 1851, Herman Melville’s novel “Moby-Dick; Or, The Whale” was published in the United States, almost a month after being released in Britain.

In 1910, Eugene B. Ely became the first aviator to take off from a ship as his Curtiss pusher rolled off a sloping platform on the deck of the scout cruiser USS Birmingham off Hampton Roads, Virginia.

In 1915, African-American educator Booker T. Washington, 59, died in Tuskegee, Alabama.

In 1965, the U.S. Army’s first major military operation of the Vietnam War began with the start of the five-day Battle of Ia Drang. (The fighting between American troops and North Vietnamese forces ended on Nov. 18 with both sides claiming victory.)

In 1969, Apollo 12 blasted off for the moon.

In 1973, Britain’s Princess Anne married Captain Mark Phillips in Westminster Abbey. (They divorced in 1992, and Anne remarried.)

In 2020, Donald Trump supporters unwilling to accept Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory gathered in cities across the country including Washington, D.C., where thousands rallied; after night fell in the nation’s capital, demonstrators favoring Trump clashed in the streets with counterprotesters, resulting in injuries to demonstrators and police officers and charges against nearly two dozen people.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Kathleen Hughes is 94. Former NASA astronaut Fred Haise is 89. Composer Wendy Carlos is 83. Britain’s King Charles III is 74. Rock singer-musician James Young (Styx) is 73. Singer Stephen Bishop is 71. Pianist Yanni is 68. Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is 68. Rapper Reverend Run (Run-DMC) is 58. Actor Patrick Warburton is 58. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Curt Schilling is 56. Rock musician Travis Barker is 47. New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is 29.