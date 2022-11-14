Wilmington PM Rotary hosts Sugartree Ministries director

WILMINGTON — On Thursday, Nov. 10, the Wilmington PM Rotary hosted guest speaker Lee Sandlin, director of Sugartree Ministries.

The Wilmington PM Rotary had been collecting blankets for several weeks to donate to Sugartree Ministries to help provide support for the inclement weather of late fall and winter. Sandlin outlined many of the services and opportunities that Sugartree Ministries provides.

Some highlighted remarks from Sandlin included, “Sugartree Ministries is a sanctuary out of the storm”; “How a community treats those that are the most vulnerable speaks volumes”; “We try to serve as a lighthouse of the community”; and “We don’t care where you come from.”

Sandlin took questions and addressed many specific concerns, and what he called misperceptions attributed to Sugartree Ministries.

The Wilmington PM Rotary group was able to collect three dozen blankets, but with so many in need additional blankets are always needed. Additional items needed are: Feminine hygiene products, hygiene products, gloves, hats, socks, and non-perishable food items.

From left, Fadi Al-Ghawi, sergeant of arms, Michael Allbright, PM Rotary president, Marian Miller, PM Rotary past-president, and Lee Sandlin, director of Sugartree Ministries. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_PMclub.jpg From left, Fadi Al-Ghawi, sergeant of arms, Michael Allbright, PM Rotary president, Marian Miller, PM Rotary past-president, and Lee Sandlin, director of Sugartree Ministries. Photo provided by Fadi Al-Ghawi