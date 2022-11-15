Local public defender speaks to Rotary Club

Shawn Crawford, Clinton County Assistant Public Defender, spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club, which meets on Tuesdays at noon at the CMH meeting room. Crawford said with a public defender and supporting staff, this office provides legal assistance to indigent clients who are accused of a criminal offense and who are at risk of going to jail. Also, the public defender handles felony cases, misdemeanors, preliminary hearings, extraditions, and juvenile cases. Additionally, they handle some Children’s Services cases and some child support contempt cases. Pictured from left, Shawn Crawford, Assistant Clinton County Public Defender, and Brian Smith, president-elect of the Wilmington Rotary Club.

