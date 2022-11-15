Blanchester Public Library to feature several free programs

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester Public Library features several exciting free programs upcoming in November.

The library hosts its first-ever Stuffed Animal Sleepover on Friday, Nov. 18. Children may drop off their stuffed animals, dolls or toy action figures between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday for their friend’s sleepover. All participants will receive a plush animal to help keep them company while their friend attends the sleepover. Children can pick up their friends from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and will receive a fun photo from the sleepover.

Also on Saturday, everyone is invited to the return of the library’s Saturday Morning Movies. One Saturday each month at 10:30 a.m., the library will feature an interactive movie experience with props and rules to follow to make the viewing experience even more fun. Free popcorn will be provided. You will not want to miss Saturday’s recent animated blockbuster chosen especially for all animal lovers.

The LEGO Club normally held the last Thursday of each month is moved up due to Thanksgiving to 6-7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17. All children ages 5 and up are invited to attend. LEGOs are provided. Each month features a different building theme, with the top efforts selected for display in the library.

The library also has its new Trivia Night for families scheduled for 6-7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 28. Trivia Night is held the last Monday of each month following Family Storytime. Teams of two to five friends of family members are invited to test their knowledge (and eat free pizza and chips) in this fun competition.

All events are free and open to the public with no registration required.

For more information check the library website at www.blanlibrary.org or call the Blanchester Public Library at 937-783-3585.