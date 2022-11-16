Local veteran receives patriotic quilt

Dick Simpson, Blanchester resident and US Navy veteran, has been a member of the Marion Post 179 for over 30 years. He has held numerous positions, including 1st Vice, 2nd Vice and Commander. He recently was presented with a patriotic quilt in thanks for his many years of service. Simpson is currently an active member of Marion Post 179. The quilt was designed and made by Marilyn Fenner of Blanchester Quilts and Crafts.

