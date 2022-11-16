Locals prepare for HoliDazzle

WILMINGTON — A familiar festival feeling returns this weekend and but there’s still work to be done.

The HomeTown HoliDazzle, presented by Main Street Wilmington, returns on Saturday with plenty of festive activities for all ages. But before the festivities begin, local volunteers will make sure the downtown area is properly ready.

Annen Vance and about 30 participants will start their community clean-up at 8 a.m. by signing in at the municipal building parking lot (69 N. South St.). The clean-up process will start at 8:30 a.m. There the volunteers will be broken up into groups and each group will tackle one of five different zones.

The HoliDazzle events will begin at noon with Santa Shark Christmas coloring at 100 W. Main St. Starting at 3 p.m., food vendors will open at the mural parking lot next to the General Denver, the Santa Express train ride will begin on Mulberry Street, Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at the Peoples Bank, and kids will be able to make ornaments and get a picture with the Grinch and his friends.

At 4 p.m., the Wilmington High School Chorale and Wilmingtones will perform at the Clinton County Courthouse. At 5 p.m., music continues at the Murphy Theatre with the Community Band concert. Roving carolers will begin making the rounds at 5:30 p.m.

The main event starts at 7 p.m. when the HomeTown HoliDazzle Illuminated Parade begins its route at the Clinton County Fairgrounds and will end around Lincoln Street.

For more information about the clean up, contact Annen Vance at 937-382-6509 or email at [email protected]

For further information about the HoliDazzle, visit hometownholidazzle.com.

The Hometown HoliDazzle returns this Saturday to downtown Wilmington. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_DSC_0818-1-.jpg The Hometown HoliDazzle returns this Saturday to downtown Wilmington. News Journal file photo

Clean-up at 8:30 a.m., events at noon, parade begins at 7 p.m.

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

