WC Theatre’s ‘Urinetown, the Musical’ opens tonight

The rebellion has begun!

Bobby Strong, played by Sterling Goodwin, leads a popular rebellion in a Gotham-like city, where a 20-year drought has led to a water shortage and a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity’s most basic needs. Rising up from the people, a hero decides that he’s had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom. Along the way, he learns to listen to his heart as he falls for the daughter of the monopolizing tycoon.

Wilmington College Theatre’s production of Urinetown, the Musical runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday (Nov. 17-19), at 7:30 p.m., in Heiland Theatre. Online ticketing is available through <wc.booktix.com>.

WC Theatre’s Urinetown Runs Thursday Through Friday. Pictured is Bobby Strong, played by Sterling Goodwin (center). https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_Urinetown-Bobby1.jpg WC Theatre’s Urinetown Runs Thursday Through Friday. Pictured is Bobby Strong, played by Sterling Goodwin (center). Courtesy photo