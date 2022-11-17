Common Pleas Court receives state certification

WILMINGTON — The You-Turn Recovery docket of the Clinton County Common Pleas Court has again earned final certification from the Ohio Supreme Court’s Commission on Specialized Dockets to continue serving Clinton County for the next three years.

In order to receive the certification, the local court had to submit an application, undergo a site visit, and provide specific program materials in response to certification standards that went into effect in January 2014.

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor congratulated the You-Turn program and Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck and his staff for receiving final certification.

“Specialized dockets divert offenders toward criminal justice initiatives that employ tools and tailored services to treat and rehabilitate the offender so they can become productive members of society,” said Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor. “Studies have shown this approach works by reducing recidivism while saving tax dollars.”

Specialized dockets are courts that are dedicated to specific types of offenses or offenders and use a combination of different techniques for holding offenders accountable while also addressing the underlying causes of their behavior. There are more than 210 specialized dockets in Ohio courts that deal with issues such as:

• Drugs and Alcohol

• Mental Health

• Domestic Violence

• Human Trafficking

The standards provide a minimum level of uniform practices for specialized dockets throughout Ohio and allow local courts to innovate and tailor to meet their community’s needs and resources.

Judge Rudduck commenced the docket in 2014. Over 50 participants have since graduated from this program which typically lasts up to two years. Judge Rudduck is thrilled with the community response to the program and the changed lives resulting from the hard work of his staff, treatment providers, and volunteer supporters.

His oft-quoted policies of “I don’t require perfection but do demand honesty” and “Don’t run from us but run to us if you need help” have resonated with the participants. The judge said he looks forward to the next graduation ceremony in February at the Sabina Church of Christ. Status review hearings for all participants are open to the public on the third floor of the courthouse in the courtroom on the first Friday of each month at 1:30 p.m.

From left, Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John “Tim” Rudduck, Louie the husky, and Ernie Valentine. Ernie is a 2022 Drug Court Graduate and owner of Louie the You-Turn Mascot. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_Drug-Court-Press-Release-Photo.jpg From left, Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John “Tim” Rudduck, Louie the husky, and Ernie Valentine. Ernie is a 2022 Drug Court Graduate and owner of Louie the You-Turn Mascot. Photo provided by Jessica Harrington