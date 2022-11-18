Local students make ornaments for Courthouse Christmas tree

It’s officially the holiday season in Clinton County when the Courthouse Christmas tree is lit and beautifully festooned with ornaments handmade by grades K-5 students.

The ornaments represent 79 homeroom classes from across the county, both public and private. Invitations to participate in the contest were shared with K-5 schools and home-school groups across Clinton County.

Students were encouraged to make creative ornaments out of up/recycled or recyclable materials at home with their families. The students’ homeroom teachers were then instructed to select one ornament from their class to be hung on the Clinton County Courthouse Christmas Tree for the holiday season and a chance to compete for one of 10 grand prizes.

The Clinton County Commissioners had their work cut out for them selecting the 10 grand prize winners, but they nevertheless got to business and selected entries from the following students: Averi Thomas, kindergarten, Putman Elementary; Madden Randolph, kindergarten, Putman Elementary; Haylee Silcox, first grade, Clinton-Massie Elementary; Hadlee Singer, second grade, New Vienna Elementary; Bentley Leonard, third grade, Denver Place Elementary; Sadie Kerns, third grade, New Vienna Elementary; Emma Showen, fourth grade, Clinton-Massie Elementary; Keiry Granados, fourth grade, Putman Elementary; Lukas Mobley, fifth grade, Blanchester Middle School; and Autumn Joseph, fifth grade, New Vienna Elementary.

All 79 submitted ornaments will be displayed on the Christmas tree in the Clinton County Courthouse through the holiday season.

Congratulations to all of the young, budding artists on a job well done.

From left, Clinton County County Commissioners Mike McCarty, Brenda Woods, and Kerry Steed take a look at the ornaments. The Courthouse Christmas tree is lit and beautifully festooned with ornaments handmade by grades K-5 students.