WHS FFA, music dept. honor local veterans

The Wilmington High School FFA and music department combined to present a Veterans Day program on Friday, Nov. 11.

Although raining, many veterans and family members attended and were recognized during the welcoming introduction by Devon Snyder, FFA president.

The symphonic band opened the program with several selections, followed by the choir. The FFA officers introduced each part of the program for the families and students.

Doug Cooper, WHS social studies chairman and teacher, presented a short history of how Veterans Day came to be named.

The wind ensemble opened with “The National Anthem” and concluded with a stirring rendition of the “United States Armed Services Medley” as the veterans were invited to stand as their service theme was played.

The Wilmingtones presented an emotional a cappella version of Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA.” The program concluded with “Taps” played by Elijah Danky, in military uniform. and remarks by Samantha Woodruff, WHS principal.

The Wilmington FFA coordinated the Veterans Day ceremony. Left to right: Gabrielle Cooper, Jaden Snyder, Devon Snyder, Steven Wood, Hannah Scott, Kenzie Parker, and Bella Earley. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_IMG_2472.jpeg The Wilmington FFA coordinated the Veterans Day ceremony. Left to right: Gabrielle Cooper, Jaden Snyder, Devon Snyder, Steven Wood, Hannah Scott, Kenzie Parker, and Bella Earley. Photos courtesy of Linda Rinehart From left, Samantha Woodruff, WHS principal, Elijah Danku, and Matt Spradlin, band director. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_IMG_2474.jpeg From left, Samantha Woodruff, WHS principal, Elijah Danku, and Matt Spradlin, band director. Photos courtesy of Linda Rinehart Doug Cooper, WHS social studies instructor, presented a history of Veterans Day. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_IMG_2452.jpeg Doug Cooper, WHS social studies instructor, presented a history of Veterans Day. Photos courtesy of Linda Rinehart The symphonic band opened the veterans program with several selections. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_IMG_2436.jpeg The symphonic band opened the veterans program with several selections. Photos courtesy of Linda Rinehart The wind ensemble opened with “The Star Spangled Banner” and presented the “United States Armed Forces Medley” to honor the attendees. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_IMG_2458.jpeg The wind ensemble opened with “The Star Spangled Banner” and presented the “United States Armed Forces Medley” to honor the attendees. Photos courtesy of Linda Rinehart The Wilmingtones gave a stirring rendition of Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA.” https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_IMG_2462.jpeg The Wilmingtones gave a stirring rendition of Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA.” Photos courtesy of Linda Rinehart