Clinton County Municipal Court report

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between November 14 and November 18:

• Terry Ball Jr., 37, two counts of disorderly conduct, four counts of trespassing, sentenced to 360 days in jail (suspended), fined $600, assessed $840 court costs. Ball must take part in supervised probation. Two additional trespassing charges and a falsification offense were dismissed.

• Edward Roberts Jr., 45, of Wilmington, theft, driving under suspension, sentenced to 300 days in jail (suspended), fined $750, assessed $240 court costs. Roberts must have no contact with the incident location and take part in two years of non-reporting probation. The driving under suspension offense was amended from an O.V.I.- suspension charge. Additional charges of no operation license assured clear distance ahead, and an O.V.I.-suspension were dismissed.

• Craig Netzley, 57, of Chillicothe, 57, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 (170 days suspended), fined $1,500, assessed $170 court costs. Netzley must take part in supervised probation. Driving privileges were granted on the day of sentencing. The license was destroyed. ALS vacated. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Andrew Hill, 40, of Dayton, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), fined $1,075, assessed $170 court costs. Additional charges of marijuana possession, failure to control, two counts of drug paraphernalia, two counts of drug possession, an O.V.I.-low breathalyzer, and going 78 in a 55 mph speed zone were dismissed.

• Martin Mendoza Jimenez, 43, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Mendoza Jimenez must have no contact with the incident location, take part in non-reporting probation, and pay $102.64 in restitution.

• Colleen Rhoads, 21, of Sabina, assault, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended).

• Lindsey Best, 41, of Cincinnati, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,075, assessed $170 court costs. ALS vacated. A stop sign violation was dismissed.

• Bethany Bricker, 31, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 90 days in jail (45 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Additional charges of driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, theft, drug paraphernalia, no license, and a headlights violation were dismissed.

• Rocky Masterson, 30, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 60 days in jail (52 days suspended). Masterson was remanded to probation. A trespassing charge was dismissed.

• Patrick Hensley, 23, of South Lebanon, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Hensley must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. A stop sign violation was dismissed.

• Andrew Wasson, 22, of Wilmington, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Wasson must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. A stop sign violation was dismissed.

• Michael Lowman, 59, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Lowman must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A marked lane violation was dismissed.

• Jacob Boldman, 25, of New Vienna, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Boldman must take part in non-reporting probation and a three-day driver intervention program. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

•Wendy Nelson, 45, of New Vienna, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Nelson must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A marked lane violation was dismissed.

• Todd Mangeot Jr., 28, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an assault charge.

• Emily Scarberry, 42, of Columbus, unauthorized use of property, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charge.

• Arnold Smith Jr., 19, of Blanchester, obstructing official business, sentenced to ten days in jail, fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Smith must take part in reporting probation for two years.

• Brandie Houser, 47, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, fined $50, assessed $170 court costs.

• Danielle Henson, 31, of Xenia, driving under suspension-financial, assessed $170 court costs.

• Trevor Thompson, 28, of Columbus, driving under suspension, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $225, assessed $170 court costs.

• Brandon Jones, 32, of Port William, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $100, assessed $170 court costs.

• Stephanie Maxwell, 25, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, assessed $170 court costs.

• Rico Franklin-Davis, 18, of Lewis Center, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $30, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Franklin-Davis.

• Brian Colvin, 26, of Knoxville, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Colvin.

By John Hamilton [email protected]

