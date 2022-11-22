Vance to address today’s ag trends, topics at WC

The community is invited to attend Wilmington College’s Agricultural Law class featuring guest presenter Andy Vance, Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m., in Room 148 of the Center for the Sciences and Agriculture. The facility is located at the corner of Elm and College streets.

Vance, an acclaimed agricultural communicator, will address contemporary trends, topics and legal issues in American agriculture as a guest presenter in adjunct faculty member Bexlie A. Beam’s class.

A native of Hillsboro, Vance grew up on his family farm that raised Shorthorn breeding stock. He graduated from The Ohio State University, where he began his career in farm media as a college intern in Columbus. He spent 10 years as a broadcast journalist at WRFD-AM, the Buckeye Ag Radio Network and ABN Radio.

He earned the Horizon Award from the National Assn. of Farm Broadcasting in 2005 and, with his team, won multiple newscast and news service awards. He became a noted authority on the use of digital and social media in agriculture. In 2010, Vance transitioned into print media by joining the staff of Feedstuffs, the nation’s leading weekly agribusiness journal. Also, he designs multi-platform agricultural campaigns through Feedstuffs, National Hog Farmer and BEEF Magazine.

Throughout his career, Vance has served both the food and agricultural industry in countless capacities, from his term as an Ohio FFA officer to serving on the boards of directors for the National AgriMarketing Assn., the Ohio FFA Foundation and the Ohio Cattlemen’s Assn. The Ohio Farm Bureau Federation recognized him as its 2010 Excellence in Agriculture honoree and the American Farm Bureau Federation named him a top-10 national finalist.

Vance resides in suburban Columbus with his wife and daughter.

Andy Vance https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_Andy-Vance.jpg Andy Vance