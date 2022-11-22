Braving the cold to clean up the city

Before the HoliDazzle celebration in downtown Wilmington, volunteers braved the cold to clean up the downtown (including parade routes and alleyways) area before the festivities began on Saturday. The group collected over 14 bags of litter.

