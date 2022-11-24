Grand jury indicts alleged safe crackers

WILMINGTON —Two alleged safe crackers were recently indicted by a Clinton County grand jury.

Roger Tucker, 34, of Wilmington, and Justin Blackburn, 30, of Midland, were both indicted on Nov. 4 for alleged theft (felony 5) and safecracking (felony 4). Tucker was indicted on two counts of alleged aggravated burglary while Blackburn was indicted on two counts of alleged complicity in aggravated burglary (felony 1).

According to the indictment, on Feb. 7, Tucker and Blackburn trespassed at a Columbus Street residence in Wilmington and had a weapon or “dangerous ordinance” with them possibly intending to inflict harm on the resident.

The suspects reportedly stole $2,800, a safe, and a cell phone. The indictment indicates the two attempted to break into the safe.

Tucker pleaded guilty to one count of felony 5 breaking and entering and was sentenced to a year in jail in May. He was also sentenced in May to a year for felony 3 illegal conveyance.

Below are the names, ages and residences of more individuals recently indicted by the local grand jury, plus the indictment charge or charges. All the alleged criminal activity reportedly occurred in Clinton County:

• Benjamin Nelson, 42, of Lebanon, was indicted for alleged making false alarm (felony 3), inducing panic (felony 4), and domestic violence (misdemeanor 2).

• Craig Shaver, 44, of Wilmington, was indicted for alleged aggravated drug possession (felony 2), fentanyl-related compound possession (felony 5), and tampering with evidence (felony 3).

• Sherri Isaac, 34, of Wilmington, was indicted for alleged unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (felony 5).

• Everett Bennett III, 36, of Wilmington, was indicted for eight counts of alleged breaking and entering (felony 5), two counts of alleged theft (misdemeanor 1), one count of alleged theft (felony 5), and one count of alleged criminal mischief (misdemeanor 3).

• Matthew Fulton, 37, was indicted on eight counts of alleged complicity in breaking and entering (felony 5), two counts of alleged theft complicity (misdemeanor 1), one count of theft complicity (felony 5), one count of alleged criminal mischief complicity (misdemeanor 3), and one count of alleged receiving stolen property (felony 4).

• Ciara Cain, 25, of Blanchester, was indicted on eight counts of alleged complicity in breaking and entering (felony 5), two counts of alleged theft complicity (misdemeanor 1), one count of theft complicity (felony 5), and one count of alleged criminal mischief complicity (misdemeanor 3).

• Tiffany Sturgill, 25, of Blanchester, was indicted on eight counts of alleged complicity in breaking and entering (felony 5), two counts of alleged theft complicity (misdemeanor 1), one count of theft complicity (felony 5), and one count of alleged criminal mischief complicity (misdemeanor 3).

• Michelle Doyle, 39, of Wilmington, was indicted for alleged aggravated drug possession (felony 5).

• Gregory Kattine, 33, of Clarksville, was indicted for alleged felonious assault (felony 2).

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

